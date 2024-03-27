Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Files For Divorce From Husband Jeff After 7 Years -- Details!

There’s more trouble in paradise for the Selling Sunset cast!

Real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Jeff Lazkani! According to TMZ on Wednesday, the Netflix reality star cited irreconcilable differences as the official reason for the split on her legal docs, but she did not provide a date for the end of the relationship. Instead, she marked that section as TBD. Hmm…

It’s currently unclear what went down, but they could have a long legal battle ahead of them if this gets complicated! The estranged husband and wife share two kids — 3-year-old Melia and 5-year-old Maddox. In the divorce papers, Chelsea requested joint physical and legal custody of them both. So, that’s a positive sign.

The TV personality also asked for spousal support — though she didn’t ask the court to terminate Jeff’s right to ask for alimony. So far, there’s no mention of a prenup in the docs, and it’s unclear if they have any premarital agreement in place. But Chelsea noted that the division of assets needs to be determined in court. And that could turn into a hot mess really quickly if they’re not on good terms!

If you don’t know, Chelsea and Jeff have been married since 2017 after meeting on Tinder. Ever since she joined Selling Sunset, a HUGE part of her storyline on screen has been her being a devoted wife, family woman, and working mom. So, whatever went down must’ve been big!

This divorce also comes amid marital trouble for her former co-star Christine Quinn, who is reportedly preparing to cut ties with her estranged husband amid domestic violence allegations. Ugh. Tough times for this cast!

