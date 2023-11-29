Selma Blair's Doctors Suggested She Get A Boyfriend While She Was Suffering With Undiagnosed MS -- WTF?!

This is absolutely ridiculous.

Poor Selma Blair spent years struggling to find answers for chronic pain and her doctors suggested… she get a f**king boyfriend?!? Are you serious?

The actress dropped this bomb in a new interview with Kristen Welker on Meet The Press on Sunday, saying she was victim to tons of prejudiced medical treatment for her undiagnosed multiple sclerosis. Not only did it take her longer to get help, but a doctor once told her to get a boyfriend to deal with her problems! She revealed:

“I just cried. I had no capability to process.”

We’d probably have a similar reaction! What a wild and misogynistic thing for a doctor to say! Sadly, not surprising. Some doctors — even in the most progressive of cities — still don’t know how to keep their OPINIONS separate from MEDICAL suggestion!

Addressing her initial thoughts further, the 51-year-old added:

“What am I supposed to do with this information? I knew the pain was real. I thought it was, but I did start to convince myself, ‘You’re overly sensitive. There’s nothing wrong with you. Get it together, you lazy, lazy whatever.'”

Sadly, this made her start to develop self-doubt, but deep down, she knew she wasn’t making up the pain — it’d been something that affected her since she was a kid:

“I had very clear signs at that time [around 7 years old]. I had optical neuritis as a child, which really is only from brain trauma or MS, and yet, they didn’t recognize it in me, even though I was seeking doctors my entire childhood. […] I had a fever of 101 [degrees] for five years, you know. It just never went away. I had CAT scans. I didn’t have bladder function… I mean, I spent my entire childhood on high antibiotics until I developed anaphylaxis to like all of them. And yet it was just like, ‘Oh, this dramatic girl.’ So that became my character and I’d blame myself. So I had a lot of medical trauma.”

Oof, that’s so unfortunate. Despite doctors being dismissive of her health concerns, she continued to battle various issues, the Cruel Intentions alum added:

“When I was older there was so much medical trauma of always seeking, and doctors really either taking advantage of that time or really just not seeing me, and it was a gender bias.”

Providing the receipts, she continued:

“There would be a boy in my grade that would go in for the exact same chronic headache and fever, and he is, you know, in surgery and [given] a MRI within the week. I was never given an MRI even though I always had headaches and [a] fever, and balance [problems], or my leg didn’t work. But they just said, ‘Oh, it’s just dramatic.'”

Ugh! Heartbreakingly, she expressed:

“The period from 3 [years old] until about five years ago was hell on earth for me. And I’m not saying I had a horrible life. But the amount of discomfort, disbelief from kids at school, all the doctors, I couldn’t trust myself. They were saying, ‘There’s nothing wrong with you.'”

No wonder she struggled with her mental health throughout this health journey.

Thankfully, the Legally Blonde star did eventually get the right help and announced her MS diagnosis in 2018. While she suffers from spasmodic dysphonia, a disorder connected to MS that affects her speech, and uses a cane and service animal, she is in remission. Amazing — but we wish it didn’t take this long!!!

Hear more from the interview (below):

