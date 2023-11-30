Why Andy Cohen Suddenly Stopped Posting Son's Face Online -- And What It Means For His Daughter!

Andy Cohen is rethinking his stance on putting his kids on the internet!

In a candid new interview with Today.com out on Wednesday, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed he’s pulled back from posting his children’s faces on social media — but it’s an ongoing issue he’s trying to figure out how to handle properly for his family. Recalling the last time he showed his 4-year-old son Benjamin‘s face, he explained:

“The last time I showed Ben’s face was when I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame [in February 2022].”

As for 1-year-old Lucy? He said:

“I’m teetering towards not showing [her] anymore. I just feel funny about it.”

This is, of course, a dilemma all celeb parents face — but it’s actually Andy’s momma Evelyn Cohen who’s advocating for the big change.

Explaining that his mom has been “really on [him] about it” and “very vocal” in her opinions, the Bravo exec noted that he’s seriously taking her concerns into consideration, saying:

“I’m figuring it out as I go. My mom is really on me about it. She’s really like, ‘You have to stop.’ She was very vocal about, ‘OK, you can’t show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?’”

Funny enough, this is something the Radio Andy personality is still grappling with since he posted a pic of his daughter earlier this week! Hah!

Regardless, he’s clearly doing a lot of soul-searching and her face could disappear from his feed at any time. Revealing the biggest issue about sharing the little ones’ faces on the ‘gram, he added:

“People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn’t sign up for this.”

Interestingly, Andy’s also reconsidering his own relationship with social media — and it’s all thanks to his kiddos! He dished:

“If I go on Twitter at any given moment, it’s a battlefield about politics, or people telling me that I messed up a show completely, or that I’m this, that, or the other. But … I don’t give a f**k what anyone’s saying about me on Twitter.”

The 55-year-old continued:

“But Ben today: I was like, ‘Ben, I love you.’ He goes, ‘However many stars there are in the sky is how much I love you.’ And I’m set for the day. I don’t give a f**k what anyone’s saying about me on Twitter. This little boy loves me for as many stars as there are? The rest doesn’t really matter!”

Adorable!!

So long as he puts his family first, he can’t make a wrong decision! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via WWHL/YouTube & Andy Cohen/Instagram]