Serena Williams Praises 'Brave' Meghan Markle For Speaking Up About 'Pain And Cruelty' During Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah on Sunday night garnered lots of reactions from viewers and friends alike. One of the latter, Serena Williams, was undoubtedly the most supportive of the bunch as she publicly praised her BFF for her “brave” recounting of her time in the Royal spotlight!

As we reported, the Duchess of Sussex highlighted the intense racism and scrutiny she faced amid her marriage to Prince Harry, even detailing suicidal thoughts — only to get turned away by “The Institution” when she came forward asking for help. Stepping down from being senior working members of the Royal family seemed to be their one option.

The tennis pro took to Instagram yesterday after the CBS special aired, paying tribute to the pregnant 39-year-old for speaking out and using her voice. Serena wrote in the caption of her post:

“I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S”

Williams, who was actually referenced in the sit-down with Oprah (though she wasn’t named), continued in the upload itself to describe Archie‘s mom as a role model for her candid retelling:

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example— with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced. I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.”

The athlete, and mom of one herself, went on to describe wanting a better world for young girls, while subtly hinting at her friend’s big baby news:

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.”

Serena ended the post by referencing the Biblical nine attributes a person living in line with the Holy Spirit must have, writing:

“Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

We knew “S” and Meg were close, after all, the Wimbledon superstar was not only a guest at the Duchess’ wedding to Harry, but also threw the actress’ 2019 baby shower. And coming out strong like this, as Serena did, will definitely cement their friendship!!

If only Markle’s in-laws would do the same…

