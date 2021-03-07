Bethenny Frankel Mocks Meghan Markle’s ‘Plight’ Ahead Of Tell-All Interview

It looks like Bethenny Frankel isn’t on Meghan Markle’s side in the royal family rift.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum slammed the 39-year-old in a Twitter tirade just hours before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview into their time as senior royals. The momma of one started the social media rant by comparing the couple’s interview to Monica Lewinsky’s conversation with Barbara Walters in the late ‘90s.

“Not since @MonicaLewinsky interview, have people been obsessed with a young female interview like this #MARRY interview. Remember the famous lip gloss?”

However, after a fan had tweeted, “yeah cause the staff were so respectful of [Meghan],” Frankel responded with a rather scathing message.

“Cry me a river… the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. Thinking face #MARRY.”

However, after mocking Markle, the 50-year-old reality star had a completely different set of words for the royal’s hubby, Prince Harry.

“ give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events.”

If you couldn’t guess, Frankel alluded to the struggles faced by the 36-year-old’s late mother, Princess Diana, before dying in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi in 1997. Frankel also reminded folks who “hate me for saying it” that she has never held back her opinions before. The Skinny Girl founder then further explained her position in a tweet, saying:

“I chose reality TV, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

Wow, why don’t you tell us how you really feel, Bethenny?! LOLz! To further drive home her point, the TV personality also retweeted a social media user’s praise for her saying “what we in the UK are all thinking.”

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause came to the actress’s defense in the comments of one of Frankel’s tweets, writing:

“Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me. Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!”

While the New Yorker doesn’t support Markle ahead of the sit-down, there are plenty of other stars who do. Most recently, Chrissy Teigen spoke out in support of the El Lay native, who is pregnant with her second child after suffering a miscarriage in 2020. The Cravings author tweeted:

“This meghan markle s**t is hitting too close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries. f**king stop it.”

Many of Markle’s former Suits co-stars and friends have also rallied around her, especially after accusations came out that she bullied former royal staff members. Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace addressed the allegations in a statement, confirming that it would investigate the matter. Markle has since denied the accusations.

