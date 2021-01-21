Late Night Roundup! See What Relieved Hosts Had To Say About Biden's Inauguration & Trump's Exit!

It feels so good to laugh again, and not in a laugh-so-we-don’t-start-crying sort of way!

Predictably, the hosts of late night television were all smiles on Wednesday as their collective four-year mission of criticizing cartoon villain Donald Trump finally ended with the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

All the hosts started their shows by commemorating the exit of 45 and many went on to discuss the inaugural festivities — not to mention, all the viral moments that came from them — throughout their monologues.

Ch-ch-check out our late night round up (below) to see what the comedians had to say about the collapse of Trump!

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel started his show with a New Year’s Eve countdown to Trump’s exit before comparing the former president to the ultimate Avengers villain Thanos. He joked:

“I imagine this is what it feels like when an oncologist calls and tells you the tumor is benign. It really was special. Watching the Obamas, Clintons, Bushes and Bidens all walked through that door to welcome a new president to the White House, it was like when all the Avengers came back to beat Thanos.”

Ha! Not inaccurate!

Kimmel went on to poke fun at Trump’s new home at Mar-a-Lago, revealing he once dined there and described it as a “gaudy rest home.” He mused:

“Nothing goes on, nothing happens. [Trump] won’t make it a week in there. He’ll be calling into Hannity by Friday night, guaranteed.”

Jimmy Fallon

Even the affable Jimmy Fallon was glad to get rid of 45, admitting on The Tonight Show that he’s happy to have a president “who knows not to stare directly at the sun.” He then asked:

“Anyone else feel like they just lost 280 pounds?”

Fallon went on to joke about Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she was the “first person to be cool while married to a guy named Doug.” He also made a crack about Bernie Sanders’ viral inauguration appearance, saying it looked like “he’s about to scatter bread to a bunch of pigeons at the park.”

Stephen Colbert

One of Trump’s sharpest critics, Stephen Colbert was unsurprisingly patriotic about the inauguration, admitting that he “cried a lot” while watching Biden being sworn in.

He told the audience:

“The inauguration was a joyful occasion. Like I do with most happy things, I cried a lot. It was extremely emotional and not entirely in the way I expected. What I feel is enormous relief. I realized just how worried I’d been for our country. It’s like we’ve been on a ship that’s been on a storm for four years and we just got on dry land.”

Naturally, Colbert made some scathing cracks, too. Referencing Joe and Dr. Jill Biden’s joint appearance at the inauguration, he joked the two held hands “in a way that doesn’t feel contractually mandated.”

He also joked that the Capitol rioters heard every word of Biden’s speech condemning the attacks … “on the TV in the prison day room.”

Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee straight up could not contain her excitement about Trump’s White House exit, announcing:

“He’s gone! The Trump administration is over, and we finally have a brand-new, very old president.”

Taking aim at the Trump supporters still clinging to any conspiracy theory they can to make sense of democracy in action, she continued:

“Unsurprisingly, Republicans are furious that Joe Biden chose to divide America by becoming president, and if that weren’t divisive enough, he’s openly plotting to do stuff. Nice try! But Republicans say a real unifier would’ve handed the office back to Trump, given him a McRib, and happily walked off to prison. After four years of struggling just to slow down Trump’s malicious agenda, Democrats are in an unimaginable position. We can finally do things that help people!”

Amen!

James Corden

James Corden commented on the “fantastic” day with his usual cheekiness, saying of the giant family bible Biden was sworn in on:

“It’s not often you see the President of the United States take his oath of office on a prop from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.”

LOLz!

The British host couldn’t help but poke fun at Bernie’s infamous mittens, sharing:

“Here’s the thing, Bernie 100% would have worn that to his own inauguration. I like an adult that would wear mittens with that sort of confidence. He looks like he’s there to watch his grandson’s youth soccer game and he’s not happy about it.”

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah was also ecstatic to report that “America got a new Dad.” Reflecting on the inauguration’s viral moments, he mused:

“Despite the pandemic, this inauguration had it all. Former presidents, the youngest inaugural poet, an amazing singer wearing her own Etsy store [Lady GaGa], an old man on his way to the post office [Sanders], and even a lady whose outfit just called me a broke bitch [Michelle Obama].”

He also made a crack at Trump’s parting remarks, in which he told his supporters to “have a good life,” joking:

“That’s not what a departing president is supposed to say. That’s what you tell your best friend in high school when she starts dating your ex.”

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers’ late night career has thrived thanks to the SNL alum’s scathing critiques on Trump, yet he was still monumentally excited about this new chapter in US history. Admitting he had to get used to saying Trump’s new title, the host said:

“Former President Trump today … oh god, wow, you wait so long to say those words, when you finally can you don’t know how to react… Former President Trump. It’s like the new cellar door.”

He continued:

“That’s right, Donald Trump is no longer President of the United States and look this won’t solve all our problems but it will remove a big one. If you’re addicted to heroin, gambling and prostitutes and you only quit heroin, thats still a huge step.”

Truly the end of an era… and it couldn’t have come sooner!

