NYC Sex Predator Arrested After Rape Victim Uses GrubHub Order Instructions To Beg For Police Help!

A man in the Bronx has been indicted for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting three women in the New York City borough last month, according to the local District Attorney. Kemoy Royal has been arraigned on several charges, including predatory sexual assault, rape, and sexual abuse. The 32-year-old man allegedly committed those crimes over a horrifying six-day period at his apartment in the borough last month.

According NBC News, the terrifying incidents began on June 13. That day, Royal allegedly met up with a 27-year-old woman who he had been communicating with on a dating app “for a few days.” The man invited her to his home, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark reported to the media. Once inside, investigators claim, he allegedly raped her and forced her to perform sex acts on him, as well as performed sex acts on her without consent. It is unclear when or how she was eventually removed from the situation.

The next evening, Royal reportedly met the second victim a 26-year-old woman, on the street in the neighborhood. Investigators believe Royal gained her trust by claiming to know her through a friend. Cops say he lured her back to his apartment, too, where he reportedly refused to let her leave and threatened to kill her. After allegedly forcing her into “sex acts” for several hours, as well as biting her chest and strangling her, per the news outlet, he let her leave early the next morning.

Four days later, on June 18, Royal allegedly struck again. Arraignment docs claim he had been talking with a third victim, a 24-year-old woman, on a dating app for several months. The two agreed to meet at his home around 10:30 p.m. that night. Once she was inside, he “threatened her life” and refused to let her leave, per NBC News. He then allegedly strangled and raped the woman throughout the night, including once at knifepoint, according to prosecutors.

Around dawn the next morning, the woman was allowed to order food using her cell phone. She placed an order with the nearby Chipper Truck Café on the delivery app Grubhub. In the order instructions, she shared a horrifying plea for help from the cops:

“please call the police his going to call [kill] me when u delivered come with the cones [cops] please don’t make it obvious”

Alarmed workers at the restaurant called the cops and showed them the message. Officers responded to the delivery address listed on the app and knocked on the door. Thinking it was the food, Royal answered, and was arrested.

According to News 12 Westchester, the co-owner of Chipper Truck Café, Alice Bermejo, was relieved to hear their suspicions had resulted in the safe rescue of the woman:

“A detective had called and said there had been an arrest made and that the girl was safe, and we were like, we’re so happy…so happy.”

Per Page Six, District Attorney Clark vowed her office would “seek justice for the victims” in a brief statement released to the media on Monday. Also on Monday, a judge set Royal’s pre-trial bail at $300,000. Royal’s next court date will be on October 11.

