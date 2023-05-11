No Sparks Here! Shakira Has 'No Interest In Dating' Tom Cruise Amid 'Hilarious' Romance Rumors!

Shakira’s doing a U-turn on her rumored romance with Tom Cruise!

The pair had heads turning earlier this week while they spent LOTS of quality time together at Formula 1‘s Miami Grand Prix, but it doesn’t sound like they’re headed down the fast lane of love after all! On Wednesday, a source for Us Weekly totally shut down the speculation, insisting the Hips Don’t Lie singer just isn’t into the actor like that. They revealed:

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

Guess Tom didn’t make the cut!

While the pair did pose for a photo op together, the insider insisted it was purely platonic. In fact, the Zootopia alum has seen the rumors and thinks they’re “hilarious.” They continued:

“Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

Welp. Sorry, Tom! Guess there wasn’t any chemistry after all! As we reported, the Mission: Impossible star was seen schmoozing the Columbian as they chatted in a hospitality suite at the racing event. The Waka Waka artist was there with her two boys, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

In a video captured of the potential lovebirds, they could be seen engrossed in conversation and all smiles. They were having such a good time together, they nearly missed the race that was whizzing past them on the track below. Check it out:

@juliettedays #shakira y #tomcruise en la formula1. Parte 2 @Shakira @Tom Cruise YO FUI LA QUE GRABÓ AMBOS VIDEOS VIRALES. ASI QUE SI VAS A ROBARLO SIN ETIQUETARME, ATENTE A LAS CONSECUENCIAS POR DERECHOS DE AUTOR. ♬ son original – La tía Juliettte

After the sighting, a confidant told Page Six the 60-year-old “is extremely interested in pursuing [Shakira],” and insiders thought it might be a good fit considering the musician is still getting over her messy split from Gerard Piqué.

It’s practically a tale as old as time by now. Last summer, the Grammy winner discovered the soccer star had been cheating on her with a young PR student he worked with, Clara Chia Marti. The co-parents promptly announced their split in June 2022 and the momma bear has since moved her children to Miami to get a fresh start. Turns out that doesn’t include the Hollywood hunk, though! Reactions, Perezicous readers? Are you bummed that there’s no romance here? Let us know (below)!

