Gerard Piqué Following Shakira To Miami To Be Closer To The Kids?!

Gerard Piqué is in the market for some Miami real estate.

It looks like the former FC Barcelona player may be following Shakira to the United States after she made the permanent move with their two children last month! According to Spanish media outlet El Confidencial, the athlete is apparently looking for a flat in the sunny Florida city to remain close to sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 ahead of their upcoming summer vacation from school.

The celeb kids are set to spend 70% of the break, which begins on June 2, with Piqué. The outlet did report there’s a possibility Piqué may instead just bring the boys back to Barcelona for his share of the time, where he currently still resides. For Shaki’s sake, we hope her baby daddy isn’t her neighbor! YEESH!

As you’ll remember, the soccer player and the TQG singer confirmed their split last June amid cheating allegations. They announced at the time:

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

It then famously came to light that Shakira found out about Piqué’s infidelity because of the dwindling amount of strawberry jam in her jar when she was away from home, as he apparently doesn’t like it.

In November, the exes came to a custody agreement, sharing that their “sole objective” was to prioritize their children, telling TMZ at the time:

“We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.”

In the same report, insiders shared that it was Shakira’s plan to leave Barcelona for Miami after eight years, where the majority of her family resides. Fast forward to last month, and the Waka Waka songstress and her sons made their official move to Vice City. She shared on Instagram:

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea.”

We hope everything continues to work out and Gerard figures out his move sooner rather than later!

[Images via Gerard Piqué/Instagram & Shakira/YouTube]