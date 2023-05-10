Sparks DID Fly! Tom Cruise Wants To Pursue Shakira Following Formula One 'Chemistry'!

Moving on with a movie star?

Monday, we reported that Shakira and Tom Cruise were seen together at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami, where they apparently hit it off so well they actually got their own private hospitality suite! ICYMI, footage captured by a fan showed the two engaged in what looked like a pretty fruitful conversation as race cars whizzed by on the track. See (below):

It looked like they had no problem holding one another’s attention, right??

Related: Shakira SLAMS Paps For Stalking Sons ‘Every Day’

Now, we’re hearing Tom was so enamored by the Hips Don’t Lie singer that he would actually like to see for himself if her famous lyrics are true! LOLz! An insider spoke with Page Six Tuesday, revealing the Top Gun: Maverick star “is extremely interested in pursuing [Shakira],” optimistically adding:

“There is chemistry.”

Ooh la la! The 46-year-old singer and the 60-year-old movie star definitely weren’t on our Bingo cards for 2023 as potential couple material, but we’ve gotta say, the more we think about it, the more we like the idea of it! The source added:

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom.”

Definitely no lie there… After everything she’s been through with ex Gerard Piqué, discovering that he’d been cheating on her, ultimately resulting in their June 2022 split — she deserves someone who will treat her — AND her sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with the love and respect they deserve… But we don’t know is Cruise quite checks all those boxes, as he apparently “has no part” in his own daughter Suri‘s life. But as far as relationships go, like the source said, it’s just an added bonus that Cruise is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

The TQG singer previously opened up to Elle last September, reflecting on her incredibly difficult split,” admitting:

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

It’s about time she gets to have some light hearted fun! And hilariously, the insider pointed out how her and Tom’s statures give pretty well, noting, “And she isn’t taller than him.” Ha! We all know Tom is on the shorter side, standing at just 5 foot 7 inches, but height never seemed to be an issue for him before — and his former marriage to the 5 foot 11 inches Nicole Kidman proves it!

Related: Tom’s REAL Reason For Skipping The Oscars Was To ‘Avoid’ Seeing Nicole!

Following their afternoon together, the Mission: Impossible star was apparently so taken by the pop star, that according to a close source, he even allegedly sent her flowers! Pulling out all the stops for sure. We’ll just have to see where these roads lead…

Do YOU see romantic potential between the two, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via BBC Radio 1 & NBC/YouTube]