Unexpected Sparks?? Shakira & Tom Cruise Get Chatty At Formula One Grand Prix!

Shakira and Tom Cruise are in the fast lane.

The TQG singer and the Mission: Impossible star were both in attendance at Sunday’s Formula One Miami Grand Prix, and boy, we don’t know what was racing faster… the cars or the hearts of their fans!

We all know Tom is a bit of an adrenaline junkie, so it was no surprise to see him watching the high-speed racing, but Shakira was certainly a surprise but welcome addition! By her side were her sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 — perhaps the true race fans? The wild thing was, the two disparate celebs apparently got along famously! They all got a hospitality suite together so the 46-year-old singer and the 60-year-old actor could chat in a bit more privacy, according to a source spilling to Page Six!

The insider claimed in the Monday report that the icons were escorted by security off the track as the drivers’ names were being announced, and one observant fan even managed to get some footage of the two chatting it up! See (below):

Shakira stunned, as per usual, in a cutout green corset, matching baggy green pants, and some bulky sunglasses, while Tom kept things casual in a white polo, dark slacks, and some classic Top Gun aviators. They even posed for a pic together, which you can see (below):

We don’t know exactly what the two were talking about, but by the looks of the above video, they were pretty engaged and all smiles as the sound of the high-speed vehicles whizzed by. Their cool convo next to the adrenaline-inducing racetrack almost looks like it could be a scene from one of Tom’s movies — or maybe one of Shakira’s music videos!

The friendliness of the two single celebs got tongues wagging… Shak is newly single, and Tom is… well, he’s Tom Cruise. We do know Tom speaks Spanish, which he presumably used while dating Penelope Cruz back in the early 2000s. Maybe their convo was en español? That has to be a turn-on!

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves…

This meeting comes just one day after the Hips Don’t Lie singer accepted Billboard’s Woman of the Year award at the Latin Women in Music Gala, where she seemingly referenced her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, saying in Spanish:

“’It doesn’t matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself.”

She added:

“There comes a time in every woman’s life when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is. The search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic.”

See? It sounds like she’s ready to stay single for a while!

Shakira and Gerard split last June after the Whenever, Wherever singer famously uncovered the soccer player’s infidelity by her diminishing jam stock while she was out of town. As of now, he remains with his alleged mistress, Clara Chia Marti.

What do you think of Shakira’s afternoon with Tom, Perezcious readers? Could you picture them together? How about her in a Mission: Impossible cameo?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Shakira/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]