Shakira In Messy ‘Love Triangle’ With Tom Cruise & Lewis Hamilton?!

Shakira’s love life since parting ways with her cheating ex Gerard Piqué has gone from zero to 60 in the past few weeks, hasn’t it??

For those who don’t know, the 46-year-old singer has recently been romantically linked to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. As well as being spotted hanging out on a boat with friends in Miami, they’ve been caught partying and going to dinner together at the 38-year-old athlete’s home in Barcelona. The rumored couple is said to be keeping things “fun and flirty” — and making sure there’s no pressure! But that doesn’t mean the relationship is without some drama!

Related: Gerard Piqué Following Shakira To Miami To Be Closer To Kids?!

While the two are getting to know each other, another person is reportedly vying for Shakira’s attention right now: Tom Cruise. Last month, she was spotted talking and hanging out with the 60-year-old actor at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami. Sparks seemed to fly during their interaction — at least for Tom! A source told Page Six that was “extremely interested in pursuing” the Hips Don’t Lie artist. But maybe Shakira doesn’t feel the same? An insider told Us Weekly she “has no interest in dating him.”

However, Tom doesn’t seem to be taking the hint! Which leaves Shak stuck in this awkward AF “love triangle” with the Days of Thunder star and the IRL racecar driver! An insider told RadarOnline that Cruise is very “frustrated” after finding out that Shakira is pursuing Hamilton. The movie star reportedly thought he and the mother of two had “incredible chemistry and taking it as a slam dunk they’d be dating in no time” after their first hangout session. But once Shakira turned him down, his ego was bruised, claims the insider.

Making matters worse for Tom, she then struck up a romance with someone he once considered a pal! Yeah, he and Lewis were friendly. Ouch. The source told RadarOnline:

“It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego. It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”

Despite the rejection, it doesn’t seem Tom has given up on Shakira. As we previously heard, he continued to flirt with her — so much so that she “politely” begged him to stop:

“She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part – she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested.”

Is any of this on the level? Is Tom Cruise really making Shakira his Mission: Impossible and trying to win her over? If so, he just needs to realize she’s not interested and move on! Clearly, she has eyes for Lewis right now.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Elle/YouTube]