Shakira Drops A Very Different Breakup Song...

Shakira is still laying her heart on the line — but this new track is taking on her divorce in a very different way.

Unlike diss tracks like the megahit BZRP Music Sessions #53, Shak’s new track doesn’t just blast ex Gerard Piqué for what he did to destroy their marriage. This one hits out at him much more subtly — while focusing on the love in her life that has remained true: the love for her sons.

Acróstico is a puzzle of a song co-written by Shak, Keityn (who also worked on BZRP Music Sessions #53) and L.E.X.U.Z., with help from the team at La Creme. As it’s titled, it’s an acrostic, a word puzzle in which the first letter of each line come together to spell a word. In this case, the words are her children’s names, Milan and Sasha, because that’s who the song is to. She sings:

Me enseñaste que el amor no es una estafa, y que cuando es real no se acaba Intenté que no me veas llorar, que no vieras mi fragilidad, pero Las cosas no son siempre como las soñamos A veces corremos, pero no llegamos Nunca dudes que aquí voy a estar

And…

Se nos rompió solo un plato no toda la vajilla, y aunque no sé poner la otra mejilla Aprender a perdonar es de sabios, que solo te salga amor de esos labios Si las cosas se dañan no se botan, se reparan, los problemas se afrontan y se encaran Hay que reírse de la vida A pesar de que duelan las heridas

You can see is spelled out in the lyric video, which features a momma bird and her two baby chicks:

Isn’t that beautiful? Obviously when translated to English, you lose the spelling. But you get why it’s still a breakup song, as Shak sings to her children:

“You taught me that love is not a scam and that when it’s real it doesn’t end”

Comparing it to the love that makes a woman think all love is a scam, comparing her kids’ love to someone’s who might not be so real… See what we mean? She continues, singing about her heartbreak:

“I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility, but/Things are not always as we dream/Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive/Never doubt that I will be here”

Still pretty beautiful, right? Does it mean she’s moving on? Or is it just another side of her heartbreak? Let us know what YOU think of her latest breakup song!

[Image via Sean Thorton/WENN/Shakira/Instagram.]