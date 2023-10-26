Shakira Fans Roast Gerard Piqué For Falling Into Stage Hole: ‘Karma!’

Now that Taylor Swift‘s got Travis Kelce, karma has a new girlfriend in Shakira!

Yes, Gerard Piqué is getting roasted after taking a tumble! The soccer star was at a big launch event for his Kings League Americas 7-on-7 tournament on Tuesday night when everything went horribly wrong!

After spotting some fans holding up a jersey, he walked to the other side of the stage (while holding a phone to his ear) to go say hello. Just as he was about to greet the eager onlookers, he just vanished into the abyss! Seriously, one wrong step and he was GONE!

Ch-ch-check it out!

OMG!

The athlete reportedly fell into a stage hole and was able to get himself out uninjured, per TMZ. He probably bruised his ego, though!

The video quickly went viral on X (Twitter) with many Shakira fans considering the “embarrassing” moment payback for their dramatic split! They wrote:

“Don’t disrespect the stage queen and then expect the stage to respect you” “You can’t escape KARMA oh well pique” “The shakira voodoo got him good.” “Shakira will be filled with Joy right now” “Shakira stays winning”

LOLz!

He better watch his step next time! Bad luck is coming for him! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Club/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]