Will Smith Congratulates Jada Pinkett Smith On Her Book Becoming A Bestseller!

Will Smith is proud of Jada Pinkett Smith’s bestselling memoir Worthy!

Yeah, you read that right! It’s a bestseller now! The 52-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her book made it onto The New York Times bestsellers list, debuting at number four on the combined print and e-book nonfiction charts Wow!

In the video, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who actually read the memoir – not just the coverage surrounding it. Jada also gave a shout-out to three other female authors who made it in the top five, including Rachel Maddow for Prequel, Cassidy Hutchinson for Enough, and Dolly Parton for Behind the Seams:

“I found out yesterday that we made it to number 3 on The New York Times’ bestsellers list, and I’ll tell you what’s even more dope is that it’s four women at the top of the bestsellers list right now. … I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top of the bestsellers list … I’m deeply grateful.”

Such great news for Jada! Watch the video (below):

Of course, Jada received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans for her accomplishment. Even Will applauded Jada, despite her exposing their six-year-long separation! He wrote in the comments section of the post:

“‘New York Times Best Selling Author, Jada Pinkett Smith’ CONGRATS, MAMA! Big Looks”

Will Smith Congratulates Jada Pinkett Smith On Her Book Becoming A Bestseller!
(c) Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram

Amazing! It’s great to see Will have so much love and support for Jada after what seemed to be a few tumultuous years for them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram, Peacock/YouTube]

Oct 26, 2023 16:40pm PDT

