OMG! Shakira & 8-Year-Old Son Were Attacked By Wild Boars In Spain!!

This is so scary!!

Shakira and her 8-year-old son Milan were attacked by wild boars while on vacation in Barcelona! The pop star was just minding her business with family when two of the wild animals reportedly attempted to make off with her purse! In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Hips Don’t Lie songstress detailed the startling experience, revealing:

“They’ve destroyed everything.”

Oh, no!!

According to the Grammy-winner, the greedy pigs “snatched” her bag while she was at an unnamed park in Spain. While she didn’t share when the incident actually occurred, she seemed riled up enough that it was likely moments before filming her video for the ‘gram. The Colombian vocalist added a shot of her dirty purse (below), sharing:

“Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.”

As you can tell since she still has it in her possession! Clearly the badass momma didn’t just let the pigs get what they wanted, and fought back to rescue her stuff! Shakira continued:

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it.”

She even asked her mini-me to confirm the unusual encounter, adding:

“Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

LOLz!! She knew the story was almost too crazy to believe without backup!

Thankfully, nobody got hurt in the bizarre run-in; we shudder to think about what could have happened had the boars, which usually weigh around 180 pounds, decided to get aggressive. The creatures are known for being able to cause serious harm with their sharp tusks so it’s a major relief that they didn’t feel too possessive over the stolen goods!

As crazy as it may sound, these free-range boars have become a big issue across Europe. In 2016, Spanish police received around 1,187 calls about the porkers attacking dogs, scrummaging around for cat food, eating out of dumpsters, and even causing traffic accidents!

Meanwhile, in Rome, hordes of them are pillaging for food all across the city as we speak — creating a problem so bad, it’s become the hottest topic of the upcoming local elections! OMG!

We’re so glad Shakira and Milan stayed safe! Better be extra mindful while venturing around Europe these days. Who knew wild boars would become the new rats?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Have you ever had an animal interaction as crazy as this? Let us know in the comments (below)!

