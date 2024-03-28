OMG! Is Shakira Dating This Emily In Paris Hottie?!

Love seems to be in the air for Shakira!

The 47-year-old singer is sparking romance rumors with Emily in Paris hottie Lucien Laviscount this week. The pair were seen at Carbone on Tuesday night in New York City. See Shakira and Lucien together (below):

According to Entertainment Tonight, this seems to have been a dinner date!

Yes, girl! The outing came just hours after she gave a surprise performance of tracks from her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran to 40,000 people in Times Square. Noticeably, Lucien had been there to support her! The two even posed for a picture together backstage at the event.

Now, this potential couple may seem unexpected to some. However, we can’t say we’re surprised! The chemistry between these two was palpable in Shaki’s music video for Puntería! The 31-year-old actor portrayed her love interest in the clip, during which we saw them get very cozy on a lotus flower. Watch (below):

Damn!

As we said, these two have some serious chemistry! And they seem to be testing the waters of that intense connection IRL! Neither Shakira nor Lucian have addressed their relationship status yet. However, a source for Us Weekly previously claimed the Hips Don’t Lie artist “isn’t ready for a relationship” — but she “is very open to some casual dating” following her dramatic split from Gerard Piqué. Could this be nothing more than a casual fling between Lucien and Shakira? Possibly! And who knows, perhaps something could blossom into more here! We’ll see!

Reactions to this potential new couple, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

