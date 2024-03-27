Shakira Is SO HAPPY She's Done With Gerard Piqué!

After a rough couple years, Shakira is a free woman! And she couldn’t be happier!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the Colombian songstress gushed about her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — which translates to Women No Longer Cry! We all know she’s been taking shots at ex Gerard Piqué, who allegedly cheated on her with now girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in 2022. But she really let everyone know how she felt while on the talk show!

She told Jimmy that since her last album seven years ago, she’s only put out a song here and there… But never a full body of work. She explained:

“I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor. And now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down.”

DAMN! You tell it like it is, girl! We all know she had to put her career on hold for him! She added:

“Now I’m free! Now I can actually work!”

HA!

Shakira shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with Gerard, who played soccer for FC Barcelona in Spain. She always put everything on hold for his career. But since splitting up, the She Wolf singer has returned to the states and is totally killing it! Watch her full interview (below):

