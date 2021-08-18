911 Call Reveals Chilling Moment Florida Toddler Accidentally Shot His Mom During Zoom Work Call

A 2-year-old killing his own mother… such an unimaginable tragedy.

On August 11, Shamaya Lynn joined a Zoom conference call with her colleagues while working from home at her Altamonte Springs, Florida apartment. However, in the middle of the meeting, one of her co-workers suddenly heard a loud bang and saw the 21-year-old fall backward, never to return to the screen.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, one of the people on the call immediately dialed 911, telling a dispatcher that she believed Lynn had been severely injured. In an excerpt of the call, the shocked co-worker can be heard saying:

“I don’t know where to begin. We’re on a live with a company. We just got hired. One of the girls just passed out. She’s bleeding! She has her camera on. She just fell back, and her nose was bleeding … I don’t know if something hit, she hit the desk, I don’t know.”

The person then said that her manager was trying to find Shamaya’s address before explaining what happened:

“We heard a loud kaboom, and she then leaned back, and we just saw blood from her face. The baby’s back there crying, she’s not answering or anything. We’re calling her name, she’s not talking or responding.”

The momma’s unidentified boyfriend also called 911 when he came home and found Shamaya lying there with a gunshot wound. He begged the dispatcher to “please hurry” and send paramedics, saying:

“I literally just got home. And I come in the room and my girlfriend, she was working on the computer, she’s just laid back. There’s blood everywhere! Come on, come on, come on! Come on now, hurry, please hurry! Please! I don’t know what happened, I just went in the house. I just came through the door!”

He told the dispatcher that Lynn wasn’t breathing, and he couldn’t feel a heartbeat. The distraught man’s voice reportedly gave out when he started chest compressions while waiting for the paramedics to arrive. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he expressed before the call ended:

“Oh my god, what the [expletive] happened?”

When medics finally arrived at the apartment, they found that Lynn had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. EMTs attempted to resuscitate her, but sadly it was too late. Shamaya was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement following the incident, the Altamonte Springs Police Department revealed what Shamaya’s co-worker’s couldn’t see.

The mother’s 2-year-old had gotten hold of a firearm that belonged to the dad and accidentally discharged it, shooting her right in the head.

“Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment.”

The situation has since prompted authorities to warn parents to keep their weapons locked away from children. Altamonte Springs Officer Robert Ruiz Jr. told Fox News in a statement:

“Our message to the public is gun safety. Locking and securing your firearms. Keeping them out of reach of curious children. Having a safe is ideal but if you don’t have one, gun locks are another way to secure them.”

No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Another accidental shooting of a parent. What a tragic and preventable accident. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Shamaya Lynn/Facebook]