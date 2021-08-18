Plot Twist!!! RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Is Expecting Baby With BF Jaylan Banks!

New chapter!

Five months after divorcing her ex-husband Simon Guobadia, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia and her new boyfriend Jaylan Banks are already welcoming their first child together!

The happy couple shared the news on Tuesday in a new YouTube video. The Bravo star beamed:

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby. Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.”

LOLz! Welcome to the madness! Falynn currently has three sons (inset), so it sounds like their household is about to get even more hectic!

Addressing rumors that have circulated online, the momma added:

“I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark.”

Understandable! Watch the duo gush about their exciting update (below)!

So happy for them!

Safe to say Falynn moved on from her past relationship pretty quickly! But obviously not as fast as Simon, who got engaged to RHOA‘s Porsha Williams a MONTH after the breakup. Damn! YOLO, we guess?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

