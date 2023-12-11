Shane Dawson Is A Dad! He And Husband Just Welcomed TWO Babies! Details HERE! Welcome to the gay dad club, Shane Dawson! Related Posts Christmas AF! A Holiday Escape! How Merry Is THIS? | Perez Hilton 16-Year-Old Texas Cheerleader Found Murdered In Bathtub -- And Her Mom Thinks She 'Knew' The Killer! Tori Spelling Has An Amazing Message After Dean McDermott Split! My Mom Is Going To... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Dec 10, 2023 21:29pm PDT Share This Categories Perezitos PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article