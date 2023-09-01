Shanna Moakler Confirms Travis Barker's 'Urgent Family Matter' Is NOT About Her Kids…

What is going on with the Kardashian-Barker family? That has been the question on many minds since Blink-182 postponed three shows in Europe after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an “urgent family matter.”

The band did not offer any further explanation about the situation. Oddly enough, the 47-year-old musician shared cryptic pictures on Instagram Stories of a prayer room and church before the news of the concert postponement broke. Very worrying! And considering Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with their first child, many have assumed the “urgent family matter” involves the pregnancy.

But no one from the KarJenner clan or other loved ones has further addressed the situation — making this one big mystery for now. Fortunately, though, Shanna Moakler has come forward to narrow down the possibilities of what happened.

According to TMZ on Friday, the 48-year-old told photographers while out and about in Los Angeles that the family issue has nothing to do with Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, or Atiana De La Hoya. She says they are “safe and sound” right now. That is great to hear!

Although the former pageant queen has no idea what happened right now, she hopes her ex-husband and his loved ones are all right:

“Obviously that’s important to me. Whenever they have to cancel shows it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney and everyone is safe and okay and I’ll be sending my prayers and well wishes.”

Amen to that. Seriously!

We’ll have to wait and see if anyone else sheds some light on the situation soon.

Here’s hoping everything is fine with the family and Kourtney!

