Travis Barker RUSHES Home & Postpones Blink-182 Tour For 'Urgent Family Matter'!

Oh no!!!

Travis Barker has rushed home to be with his family during a mysterious emergency! In a social media post on Friday morning, Blink-182 announced they had to postpone several dates of their ongoing European tour so the drummer could deal with the personal matter.

In the post, they detailed:

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The dates the band has postponed range from Friday evening until Tuesday. They currently have concerts around the world booked until April 2024, with a brief break for the holiday season.

No further details were shared about his family issues, but Trav did hop on his own Instagram Story to post a series of photos of a prayer room and a church setting. One image captured a banner that read, “Together we pray.”

Whoa. That’s a bit concerning…

Check out the pics (below):

As we all know, Travis and Kourtney Kardashian are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy. They announced his upcoming arrival at a previous Blink-182 gig in June. The 44-year-old hasn’t taken to her IG since Thursday when she posted a link to a Poosh blog. We hope nothing’s happened amid the pregnancy!

The musician is also father to Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and adopted daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with Shanna Moakler. Plus he’s the new stepdad of The Kardashians star’s kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick. So there’s any number of things that could be going on right now.

The whole family’s in our thoughts! We hope everyone is OK!!

