Travis Barker Honors Late Friend DJ AM On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

Travis Barker is remembering his fallen friend this week.

On Monday, the Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to share a collection of throwback pics honoring his late friend and frequent collaborator, DJ A.M., on the 14th anniversary of his death. The first pic featured A.M., whose real name was Adam Michael Goldstein, smirking in a black-and-white photo as he held up a dog tag around his neck. The second photo saw the DJ smiling with a pair of headphones around his neck, while the third showed yet another grinning pic of the late musician.

The fourth and final was a vintage pic of the buddies together — you can see that one (below):

What a classic.

DJ A.M. sadly lost his life to an accidental drug overdose on August 28, 2009 in his NYC apartment. He was just 36 years old. He’d be 50 now. Wild to think about…

We’re sure it was a particularly painful day for Travis, as he and A.M. were the sole survivors of the horrific plane crash that claimed the lives of four people and left the All the Small Things drummer with full-body burns. Imagine getting through that only to lose your friend to an OD. Heartbreaking.

