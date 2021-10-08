Has Shanna Moakler Finally Reconciled With Teens Landon & Alabama Barker?

Are Shanna Moakler and her children finally back on good terms following their nasty feud?! It appears so!

On Thursday, the 46-year-old television personality took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her and son Landon Barker on the way to an early birthday dinner. Tagging the soon-to-be 18-year-old, as well as her 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, she wrote:

“Early bday dinner with my handsome son @landonasherbarker and miss @alabamaluellabarker #sushilife #18”

That’s certainly a far cry from where the family was just a couple of months ago! Ch-ch-check out the picture (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler)

As you may recall, Shanna, Alabama, and Landon were caught up in some drama for a hot minute when the teens started publicly accusing the Miss USA runner-up of being an absent momma. And of course, the model blamed ex-husband Travis Barker’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, for how her kids were acting. It was all very, very sloppy, to say the least, with a lot of back and forth happening for a while. Their issues even reached a point where Shanna wasn’t even speaking to her own kids, previously telling Page Six in June:

“Sadly right now at this moment there’s still some distance. I’m just trying to give everybody some space, so we can heal and come back together again.”

As they say, time heals all wounds! We guess the fam has reached that point and are ready to move forward with their lives together. Are you shocked that Landon and Alabama have seemingly reconciled with Shanna? Let us know in the comments (below)!

