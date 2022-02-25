Shanna Moakler’s BF Denies Abuse Claims As More Details About 'Toxic' Relationship Are Revealed

After being arrested for domestic violence, Matthew Rondeau has denied ever hurting girlfriend Shanna Moakler.

ICYMI, Shanna’s Instagram followers were left horrified on Thursday morning when her boyfriend went live on her account in order to make some shocking accusations. Rondeau filmed himself walking around the couple’s neighborhood while screaming profanities towards Moakler, accusing her of cheating on him, even claiming she wasn’t over her ex-husband Travis Barker. It was a wild video. A source later told Us Weekly that all of his accusations are false, btw, saying:

“Matthew is spinning the story. [Shanna] would never sleep with a married man. The thought of it is ridiculous. She wasn’t cheating on Matthew.”

Shortly after the alarming video, the 29-year-old model was then arrested for felony domestic violence following an alleged physical altercation. As we previously reported, the two got into a fight on Wednesday night, and she slept at a neighbor’s home. When she returned to their house the next day, that’s when things allegedly got violent. The Playboy model reportedly had visible marks on her body witnessed by police — though her rep reassured everyone that she was “okay” and with loved ones after the incident.

But the drama isn’t over yet…

Later that night, Rondeau took to Instagram Stories on his own account to speak out about the domestic violence allegations, writing:

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. To my Family and Friends I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another Woman. My Mother is my Angel and my Best Friend. She raised me right. I’m so disappointed and sad to how this Industry spins and flips the truth. I’m safe and I’m moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and In complete disbelief… the love of my life has made me out to be the villain.”

He then said he’d be taking break from social media for a bit and said “God bless” to those who know “the truth.” Take a look at the full denial (below):

Things have been rocky between Rondeau and Moakler for a while now. They even sparked split speculation earlier this month when they unfollowed each other on social media. But the couple were then seen packing on the PDA earlier this week, with sources telling Us Weekly “were working on their relationship.” However, it sounds like they may have brushed off just how bad their romance has been!

According to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly after the arrest, Rondeau and Moakler were celebrating her homecoming when they “got into a fight later on in the night, which is when things escalated.” That’s when they got into their physical altercation.

This apparently isn’t the first time the duo have become aggressive with each other either, and they have always had a “toxic” relationship, as the source explained:

“They’ve gotten into fights before in the past. This one just got out of control. They definitely have a toxic relationship and go through this toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together. Friends think she deserves better.”

Well, it safe to say that the cycle might be broken following this scary situation — especially since Matthew was adamant in the IG Live that they were “done”!

