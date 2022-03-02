Shanna Moakler Reunites With Estranged Daughter Alabama Barker After Matthew Rondeau Split!

As you may have heard, Shanna Moakler‘s estranged daughter Alabama Barker is supporting her momma after her public split from Matthew Rondeau. And that olive branch seems to have brought them together!

On Tuesday, the former pageant queen took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with the 16-year-old. Ch-ch-check the sweet mother-daughter moment (below):

This is certainly a different tune from the back-and-forth between Shanna and Alabama last year about the 46-year-old being an absent mother. In case you forgot, the teenager actually slammed her mom’s parenting skills, writing on IG Stories at the time:

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her, My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be a amazing Mom. Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

However, Shanna denied the accusations, calling them “absolutely rediculous [sic].” Their relationship seemed pretty non-existent for a while after the scathing posts. But things (clearly) have changed with their mother-daughter relationship since then — even more so it seems after her ex-boyfriend was arrested for felony domestic violence.

Rondeau made headlines last week when he went on an alarming rant on Instagram Live, in which he announced the pair were “over” and accused Shanna of cheating on him.

Things allegedly became physical between the former couple, with police detailing in a report that the 29-year-old model grabbed Shanna by the hair and threw her onto the ground. He then allegedly threw a chair and urinated on the former Miss USA. The fight left visible marks, per police. (Rondeau insists he would “never lay a hand on another Woman.”)

The momma of two was issued an emergency protective order, which is only in place until Thursday, to force Rondeau to not contact Moakler “by any means” nor “harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault” at this time. He also must move out of their home and remain at least 100 yards away.

Yeesh. Silver lining? The scary incident seemed to be the catalyst for a mother-daughter reunion that was a long time coming. Shortly after the shocking first rant from Rondeau, Alabama shared an update with fans about how her mom was doing following the scary incident, writing:

“Just texted my mom! I’m not sure what happened on her live. I’m in contact with her and she’s okay.”

She then blasted Rondeau, adding:

“That man needs serious help.”

It’s starting to look like Matthew — and the “toxic” relationship he and Shanna shared — may have been a big factor in her past issues with her daughter! Luckily, it seems they have put that negativity aside following the traumatic situation.

But it’s not all sunshine and roses for Shanna right now in the midst of all this drama. While she seemed in good spirits with her youngest child, she went on to post a solo picture, writing:

“Sweet dreams world. My heart is heavy.”

Aw. Hoping she feels better!

