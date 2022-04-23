Shanna Moakler Reacts To Ex Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Trying For A Baby

Shanna Moakler has offered up her thoughts on Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy journey!

If you have been keeping up with The Kardashians, then you most likely already know that the couple has been trying to grow their blended family and have a child together. In order to help them achieve their dream, Kourtney has been recently undergoing IVF treatments. However, the process has not been easy for the Poosh founder. In fact, Kourtney told her momma Kris Jenner during episode two of the Hulu series that it has been pretty “awful,” saying:

“Travis and I want to have a baby and so, my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

Kourtney then noted how she has received some “rude” comments on social media, claiming she looks like she’s pregnant or gained weight:

“Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight.’ It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

More than that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also revealed the medications she has been placed on have put her “into menopause” and affected her mental health:

“I have everything in the world to be happy about, [but I’m feeling] a little bit off.”

Oof…

And it turns out that Travis’ ex-wife Shanna has followed the two’s in vitro fertilization journey – somewhat. On Friday, the former pageant queen weighed in on the situation while doing some promotion for her upcoming Miss Nevada USA and Miss Utah USA pageants. She told Us Weekly:

“All I know is kind of, like, what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications.”

As for how she feels about their decision to have a baby together? Shanna confessed to the outlet that she’s hoping it happens for them if that is what they want:

“I think if that’s a desire between the two of them then that’s fantastic. I don’t have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in.”

Wow! What a great attitude to have about this!

Are you surprised by Shanna’s reaction to Kourt and Travis’ IVF journey, Perezcious readers? Drop your thoughts on her response in the comments (below).

