Shannen Doherty Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month With 'Truthful' Photos From Her Cancer Journey

Shannen Doherty is committed to using her platform for breast cancer awareness.

As you may know, the actress was first diagnosed in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. Unfortunately, in February 2020 she announced the disease had come back and she was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. Despite fighting her own private battle, she has continued to use her voice in support of and solidarity with other survivors.

On Thursday, she shared another example of this by posting two photos from Instagram that show the behind-the-scenes of her cancer experience. She captioned the post:

“For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO, but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like. I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.”

Describing the two pics — one of her shaved head with bloody tissue in her nose, one of her napping in Cookie Monster PJs — she wrote:

“In 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation. I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired. I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and, in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible. #breastcancerawareness.”

IG isn’t the only place the Charmed alum is marking the occasion. She also partnered with Lifetime for some “special content,” including a mammogram PSA (below) and her film List of a Lifetime, about a woman who decides to complete a bucket list after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old promised she was “fighting to stay alive” during an appearance on Good Morning America. Speaking about her work with Lifetime, she reflected:

“A lot of people who get diagnosed with Stage IV, they sort of get written off. It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity, and that is not true. That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong.”

We really admire Shannen’s incredible work ethic, and of course her fighting spirit. Wishing her the best in this health battle and continuing to keep her in our thoughts.

