Shannen Doherty Wins BIG In Court While 'Fighting To Stay Alive' Amid Stage IV Breast Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is not backing down without a fight — both for her health and finances!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gave a hopeful update on her stage IV breast cancer battle while making a special appearance on Good Morning America Monday to honor the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While still battling the disease, the actress revealed she has every intention to “keep fighting to stay alive.”

Related: Meghan Trainor & Husband Have TWO Toilets In Their Bathroom So They Can Go Together!!

Speaking to Juju Chang via video chat, the 50-year-old explained that, while she may be struggling with a potentially fatal illness, she’s not viewing these days like her last. Shannen shared:

“I never want to operate [like I’m dying]. I just want to operate as I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive.”

Better yet, even despite the sickness, she said she’s “living life” to the fullest by spending “a lot of time with friends and family” and even working! She has two new Lifetime movies premiering this month, including List of a Lifetime which centers on a woman diagnosed with breast cancer. Incredible!

Because her health issues are so public, Doherty took the opportunity to break down a misconception about those living with breast cancer, adding:

“A lot of people who get diagnosed with Stage IV, they sort of get written off. It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity, and that is not true. That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong.”

The Charmed alum was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After a hard fight, she went into remission in 2017, but, unfortunately, it returned in February 2020. At the time, she also went on GMA to share the news, expressing:

“The unknown is always the scariest part. Is the chemo going to work? Is the radiation going to work? You know, am I going to have to go through this again, or am I going to get secondary cancer?”

So many unknowns make cancer so, so scary. We’re so glad to know she’s doing well! A recent win in court most certainly is helping lift her spirits, too! On Monday, the Heathers lead won a huge lawsuit against State Farm winning $6,346,000 in damages after she sued the insurance company in 2019 for not providing enough coverage when her Malibu house was burned in a California wildfire in November 2018. Her attorney, Devin McRae, celebrated the victory, telling People:

“We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen’s case. We are happy they saw the case the way we do. This should send a message to institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings.”

State Farm, on the other hand, is feeling that large hole in their wallet. A rep for the company told Page Six they’re “disappointed by the jury’s decision” and even respectfully disagree with it.” They are also going to “explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict.”

Related: The Inspirational Story Behind How Netflix’s Squid Game Took 12 Years To Get Made!!

That said, they did offer their support to Shannen, revealing that they “empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health and wish her the best.” A complete 180 to their feelings from the past. Earlier this year, State Farm alleged the performer had used her cancer diagnosis to “garner sympathy” from the jury. In court docs, an attorney stated:

“Plaintiff improperly claims she is entitled to have her entire home rebuilt at a cost of $2.7 million because she has breast cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.”

The insurer also argued that their client’s house had only suffered smoke damage — no fire or structural damages to warrant the large amount of money she was asking for. They claimed to have given her $1 million for remediation, professional cleaning, and a temporary home for the actress to rent while things were getting fixed. McRae found the whole argument “appalling,” telling The Post:

“Of course cancer and a chronic respiratory ailment are directly relevant to the means and scope of fire and smoke remediation in her home and on her clothes.”

Thankfully for Shannen’s case, the court agreed with her side of the story. We’re hoping this win acts as a precursor to even more good vibes for the actress as she continues to battle cancer! To hear more from her hopeful update, watch the full GMA interview (below)!

[Image via State Farm Insurance/YouTube & FayesVision/WENN]