Shannon Beador Charged With DUI -- She Was Reportedly THREE TIMES Over Legal Limit In Hit & Run!

Things aren’t looking good for Shannon Beador!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star slammed her vehicle into the side of a home in Newport Beach last month — reportedly while driving under the influence. She then drove away from the scene of the crime and was later arrested by police, who found her walking her beloved golden retriever, Archie. The dog was found to have been in the car with her at the time of the accident — so she’s being investigated by animal control for endangering him, too.

Related: Shannon’s RHOC Co-Stars Called Out Drinking Problems Days Before Arrest!

Not only is there an animal control investigation against Shannon, but she’s now officially being criminally prosecuted!

According to People, the 59-year-old reality star was charged with two misdemeanors by the Orange County District Attorney on Friday — one count of DUI and one count of hit and run. Whoa. It’s understandable why she’s being charged for the accident based on these shocking new details…

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Shannon had a blood alcohol level of .24 after the crash. Yeah, you read that right. POINT. TWO. FOUR. She was allegedly THREE TIMES over the legal limit! Shannon was well above the level of legally intoxicated. Eyewitnesses at the bar described her as loud and tipsy. And the fact that she got behind the wheel that drunk? So irresponsible and dangerous! She was lucky no one else was on the road or sidewalk or this situation could have been catastrophic. Heck, she couldn’t even see to avoid hitting a WHOLE HOUSE!

At this time, Shannon hasn’t reacted to the charges. She reportedly entered an outpatient treatment program to get help after the accident, though. So maybe she doesn’t have access to social media? What are YOUR thoughts on the update, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]