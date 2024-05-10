RHOBH Alums Dorit & PK Kemsley Are Separating! See Her Explanation Of 'Difficult Decision'!

Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley are separating! The duo — who first met in 2011 and got wed in 2015 — appear to have hit a seriously bad rough patch.

On Thursday, the longtime (and now former!) Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram account and revealed to her 1.6 million followers that she and Paul are splitting up for the time being in a bid to “reevaluate their relationship.” The 47-year-old Bravo vet didn’t cite a reason for the split, but she did allude to “a lot of speculation” about their decade-long marriage for the last several years while dropping the shocking bomb on her followers.

Dorit started her post cryptically like this:

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”

She’s not kidding about that last part. There’s never been a question about how much both Dorit and Paul love their 10-year-old son Jagger and their 8-year-old daughter Phoenix. But as for the couple’s relationship with each other, that’s been so uncertain lately. Dorit went on:

“To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK”

That one line in particular — “a lot of speculation about our marriage” — may prove to be the key here. As RHOBH fans will no doubt recall, back in October 2022, Erika Jayne went on Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen she thought Dorit and PK would be the next Bravo couple headed for Splitsville. After the show aired, Dorit responded to Erika’s prediction with a dismissive IG comment:

“Misery loves company. What else can [I] say? Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

And PK slammed Erika with his own scathing IG reaction at the time, too. He referenced the embezzlement lawsuit that had been brought against Jayne’s ex Tom Girardi and told her to “stop thinking” so much. The property developer wrote:

“Erika thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up. Here’s a quick bit of management advice: Stop thinking!”

Oof. But ever since then, the pair has been through the wringer. For one, Dorit had to grapple with the terrifying, life-threatening ordeal of being robbed at gunpoint when she and the kids were alone at home and PK was on a biz trip to England. Then, in November of last year, the duo was said to be in counseling amid reports of Paul apparently living in a hotel. And now, finally, they’re admitting they need some space. Ugh.

Sending love and light as they figure out their next steps through all this.

