Witnesses Watch In Horror As 15-Ft Shark Kills Swimmer At Australian Beach -- First Time In 60 Years!

A beach just south of Sydney, Australia has been temporarily closed after fishermen on the shore witnessed a gruesome shark attack.

A swimmer, who has not yet been identified publicly, was captured in a shocking social media video being attacked and killed by what is being described by witnesses as “a 15-foot shark.”

According to TMZ, the North South Wales Police Force was called to Little Bay Beach just south of Sydney at about 4:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday after reports of a shark attack.

People fishing on the nearby shoreline reported hearing a swimmer “scream in terror” before watching the attack occur just yards off shore. When police arrived, officers reported they “could still see human remains in the water.” OMG…

Cops have not released details about the identity of the deceased swimmer. As they continue to investigate the incident, Little Bay Beach remains closed, as do several other popular nearby beaches. According to ABC Australia, this is the first fatality from a shark attack in the Sydney area since 1963.

Social media video appeared to show at least a portion of the attack, with people on the shore remarking in horror on what was taking place in the water. The video is NSFW, as it’s very unsettling, but if you wish to proceed, you can see it HERE.

Here is more information about the attack, and its aftermath, from 9 News Australia (below):

So scary.

Our thoughts go out to that swimmer’s family and loved ones.

[Image via 9 News Australia/YouTube]