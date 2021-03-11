Listen To This: Sweet Like Merengue!

If you don’t know him, we’d say that Camilo is easily one of the ten hottest artists in Spanish language music right now. It’s his moment!

He’s everything we wish Prince Royce would have been.

His sweet tenor! His sweet pop!

This is romantic! But not cheesy!

Check out the floating and lovely Millones above!

The video is boring (gotta keep it real), but the song is a delight!

He should release an English or Spanglish version of this!

CLICK HERE to check out more music from Camilo!