Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He And Gwen Stefani Actually DON'T 'Co-Parent'!

It’s been just about seven years since Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani split up, but to hear the Bush frontman tell it, things are still being figured out between ’em as time marches on.

Of course, the 57-year-old rocker and his 53-year-old ex had a long run together in marriage from 2002 to 2016. And it was big news when they decided to call it quits for several reasons — not the least of which were their three sons. Now, the ex-couple continues to navigate the parenting waters with boys Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. But it’s not always simple.

On Thursday, the Chemicals Between Us singer opened up about that in a new podcast chat. Rossdale was speaking with host Adrianna Costa on the podcast Not So Hollywood when she asked him about how the rocker navigates parenthood at this point in his life. With Gwen now happily married to country crooner Blake Shelton, the whole world often looks in on this famous blended family. But is it all smooth seas behind the scenes, or nah?!

For his part, Gavin answered first by explaining how he got to his current parenting style after his split from the No Doubt lead singer:

“I think you can go one of two ways: you either do everything together and really coparent, and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent.”

And then came the really interesting part. In a follow-up comment, the Glycerine singer said he and Gwen are “really different people” who treat parenting in very, very different ways at this point in their lives:

“We’re really different people, so I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process.”

Hmmm.

Rossdale continued with another key comment, saying he and the Orange County native “have some particularly opposing views” on parenting, family, and life:

“What’s important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it’d be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals.”

Opposing views can be good, of course. Nothing wrong with doing things a different way! But if both parents don’t have, like, a base of somewhat similar values, it seems like the kids might be in for a tough road ahead. Ya know??

Costa then asked Rossdale about the actual act of co-parenting. Weirdly, he said he “doesn’t really know” what the word means at this point, “because you have them on the time that you have.” Uh, sure?

The Machinehead singer then added:

“We split the time 50/50. So, when I have them, [I’m] doing my thing my way and then the other way [with Gwen]. I think that they’re now of the age where they’re starting to appreciate which elements of either house they might take on into their adulthood, maybe none of it? Maybe they’ll sort of, like, become something different.”

Interesting…

At the end of the day, Rossdale concluded, it really just comes down to love and support:

“It’s just about wherever they are, they’re loved and supported.”

Well, that part is definitely true.

