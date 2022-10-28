Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Explains 50 Lb Weight Loss In 5 Months Ahead Of Third Child: ‘Completely Changed My Lifestyle’

Shay Mooney is prioritizing his health!

The singer, half of the country pop duo Dan + Shay alongside fellow country artist Dan Smyers, has been catching the attention of fans lately with posts that showcase a slimmer figure — and he’s finally addressing it! In a Thursday Instagram stories upload, the 30-year-old thanked fans for their support, writing:

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin healthy. Really means a lot.”

He then revealed he’s been on a bit of a health journey this year, revealing he’s lost a whopping 50 lbs! And he has the secret — although it’s not easy…

“Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That’s it!”

Seven miles, wow!

The new lifestyle looks great on him! See some recent pics (below):

The star then concluded his update, noting:

“I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually. If you’re looking for a sign… Love y’all”

See the full post (below):

Well there ya go, peeps! We’re so happy for Shay’s change and the positive impact it’s having on so many areas of his life — especially after the major news he and wife Hannah Billingsley dropped back in August that they’re expecting a third child! The two currently share 5-year-old Asher and 2-year-old Ames. In the CUTEST joint IG post, Hannah asked Asher:

“Remember when mommy told you that they’re going to call us this week and tell us if we’re having a boy or a girl? Do you think you’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister?”

The little one then responded:

“I wanted a baby sister, so it’s a baby sister.”

The loving mother then revealed to him:

“Well, baby, it’s going to be another baby brother!”

She added:

“God knows what we need and God decided that you needed another baby brother because you’re such a good big brother to Amsey!”

What a good parent! She then broke the news to Ames, explaining:

“Guess what, Amsey? It’s going to be a baby brother!”

The momma bear then asked if he wanted to say “hi to him,” pointing at her belly. Cuteness overload! See the full post (below):

So many life changes for the happy family this year! We can’t wait to see how the dynamic shifts with another baby, and we’re SO happy Shay is in the best of health! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Shay Mooney/Instagram]