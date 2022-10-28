Activist Glues Head On SUPER FAMOUS Painting -- Then Says WHAT?!

The string of environmental activists attacking art to draw attention to climate change in shocking ways has continued — and this time, it happened in the Netherlands to one of the most famous paintings of all time.

On Thursday, two climate activists went up to the world-famous 17th-century Johannes Vermeer painting “The Girl With a Pearl Earring” at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands. Then one of the activists, who was wearing a “Just Stop Oil” t-shirt, glued his HEAD (!!!) to the painting while the other berated museum-goers for environmental harm!

According to museum officials, the activist glued his bald head to the surface — which is technically a protective glazing that covers the painting. The other activist then poured a can of what appeared to be tomato paste down his back before gluing his hand to the wall right next to Vermeer’s masterpiece.

According to People, the painting “did not appear to be damaged” in the incident. The museum announced the famous piece of art — which was the focus of a 2003 movie of the same name starring Scarlett Johansson (pictured above) — would be back on view “as soon as possible” after curators inspect and care for it. The room where the painting is housed remains closed to the public right now.

In a video from the attack posted to Twitter on Thursday, the two men can be seen walking up to the painting and doing their harmful deed in the name of climate change activism. Their t-shirts appear to be a reference to Just Stop Oil, which is a coalition of environmental activists and groups based in the United Kingdom.

In the video clip, while the bald activist glues his head to the painting, the second activist begins yelling at museum attendees. In the background, people could be heard jeering the activists, with one woman yelling “obscene” at their act. The activist responded aggressively:

“Where is that feeling when you see our planet being destroyed before our very eyes?”

You can see the whole incident happen (below):

BREEK – Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis. pic.twitter.com/XzAZTOoBv9 — Steven Bakker (@Kolpen) October 27, 2022

Wow.

Minutes after that video was uploaded, it appears the activists were arrested:

On Twitter, users from around the world were largely unimpressed with the activists’ actions towards the painting:

“Please people, don’t film, don’t post, don’t listen to them, turn away and leave them there. Goal of these actions is to get audience, if we give them audience, they’ll continue, otherwise they’ll stop” “Leave these f**king paintings alone.” “Crazy people. Do they really think this stupidity can make an impact on environment?” “I’m sorry but this stunt is not doing them any favors. First time around yes I understood what you guys were trying to achieve but now instead gaining support your alienating people.” “The Girl with the pearl earring is like Someone? Please? He’s really destroying my vibes right now with his face on me! HELP'”

Oof.

Of course, this is not the first time in recent weeks that activists have gone after paintings. Earlier this month, two activists threw a can of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh‘s “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery. And two other activists were arrested in Germany after that when they threw what appeared to be mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a museum there. And now, this.

They’re certainly getting attention, and yes — that obviously is their goal. But will it bring the right kind of attention to climate change and what needs to be done about it?

