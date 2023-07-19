Sheryl Crow Has AMAZING Response To Jason Aldean's 'Lame' New Song -- But Is It A HIT??

Sheryl Crow is not feeling Jason Aldean‘s new single Try That In A Small Town.

As you may recall, pretty much nobody is — on social media, at least. The Georgia-born Aldean released the song a few weeks back to minor fanfare, but this past weekend, the brand-new music video for it went mega-viral. As country music fans and Twitter users alike finally heard the track, they picked up on some truly jaw-dropping lyrics glorifying fascism and vigilante violence, and the s**t hit the fan from there.

Related: Gigi Hadid Arrested & Released For Marijuana In Cayman Islands

Now, Sheryl Crow is having her say on the controversial single. The 61-year-old singer (side note: can you believe Crow is 61?! She looks AMAZING!!!) took to Twitter herself on Tuesday night to slam Aldean’s single.

Specifically referencing his lines about small town America resisting a “round up” of guns and lashing out violently against anti-policing social movements, Crow tweeted:

“I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.”

Of course, as has been noted by many at this point, Aldean was on stage during a 2017 Las Vegas music festival where a gunman shot and killed 60 people and wounded hundreds more — hence Crow’s correct point about how Brittany Aldean‘s husband “should know that better than anyone.”

Then the All I Wanna Do singer added the kicker:

“This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame”

She’s right!

Not only does the song glorify vigilantism and strongly suggest other disturbing right-wing ideas, it’s also deeply unimaginative. There’s no subtlety! No art! No depth! It’s just in your face reactionary conservative politics meant for reactionary conservative people. Booooring!!!

That may not matter as far as Aldean’s career is concerned, though. Because judging by some of the latest charting metrics, it would seem Try That In A Small Town is seriously climbing high. Ugh…

For one, the days-old music video has been trending on YouTube. On Monday, it reached as high as #12 on the video-sharing platform’s worldwide list, per TMZ. Now, granted, that may not tell the whole story. After all, a view is a view, and whether the viewer agrees or disagrees with Aldean’s take, the clicks add up the same. Hate-watching is watching. Ya know??

Related: Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Robert De Niro’s 19-Year-Old Grandson

But over on singles charts, it would seem as though his new hit is sadly gaining serious traction among fans. It has risen up as high as #9 on Amazon‘s Hot New Releases list in the last few days. And, per TMZ, it actually hit the #1 spot on the iTunes US singles chart for a brief time on Tuesday, too. Hate-watching may be a thing, but we’re not sure there’s anyone out there hate-buying the single.

CMT has already announced they are pulling the video from their lineup. But it would seem the song is at or close to the top of the charts regardless of some of these reactions. That the 46-year-old singer himself strongly defended the song on Tuesday afternoon would seem to have further solidified the pro- and anti-Aldean camps.

Controversy sells, and judging by the chart positions here, Jason Aldean is enjoying the spoils of that fact. Not great!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]