Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Robert De Niro’s 19-Year-Old Grandson -- Details

An arrest has been made in the case of Robert De Niro‘s grandson’s death.

According to TMZ on Thursday, a woman believed to be directly tied to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez‘s overdose is currently in custody. Law enforcement sources revealed the 20-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday in New York City by a joint NYPD and federal task force.

Per the Associated Press on Friday, the suspect was identified by a law enforcement official (who was speaking anonymously because they weren’t authorized to give out the info yet) as Sofia Haley Marks. She is expected to appear in federal court some time later today for charges of selling drugs to the 19-year-old right before his death. It is unclear if she has an attorney representing her yet.

As we’ve been covering, The Godfather lead’s grandson was found dead inside a NYC apartment on July 2. His mother, Drena De Niro, was first to confirm the tragic news on Instagram, writing:

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare [his father, artist Carlos Rodriguez] Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Robert then released a statement on the loss, mourning:

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Such a difficult loss for this family. He was so young.

Per TMZ‘s sources, Leo was house-sitting at the time of his death, and drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body. While no official cause of death has been released, his mother thinks the teen passed due to fentanyl, writing in a reply to someone on the ‘gram:

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this s**t , my son is gone forever”

Truly so, so sad. Fentanyl has killed far too many people, so to knowingly sell it to someone without their knowledge is despicable. We are glad police are making progress in this investigation. While nothing can heal the A Star Is Born star’s parents’ broken hearts right now, hopefully, justice could offer them a bit of comfort. We are thinking of them as they grieve today.

