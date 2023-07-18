Gigi Hadid Arrested & Released For Marijuana In Cayman Islands

Not the best start to a summer girls’ trip!

E! News reveals Gigi Hadid was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands on July 10. According to the local paper Cayman Marl Road, the model and her friend arrived on private plane where customs allegedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their bags.

The duo were then arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja” and taken to the Prisoner Detention Center. They were eventually released on bail of an undisclosed amount. On July 12, Hadid and her friend were officially charged, pleaded guilty, and were both fined $1,000. They will not face any charges related to the ordeal.

A rep for Bella Hadid‘s sister released the following statement on the arrest:

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

According to Cayman Resident, “It is illegal to travel in and out of Cayman with all forms of cannabis even when prescribed for medicinal purposes.”

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Gigi Hadid/Instagram]