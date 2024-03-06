Mob Wives' Renee Graziano Describes Near-Fatal Fentanyl Overdose & Intense Hospital Recovery

Renee Graziano is recalling the most harrowing time in her life.

In November of last year, the Mob Wives alum checked into rehab following a near-fatal drug overdose. Now, we’re learning more about that overdose — which happened back in September — as Graziano is the guest on this week’s episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Hosted by Bunnie XO, the podcast will drop in full on Wednesday. But on Tuesday, producers shared a preview clip with TMZ. In it, Renee details what happened in her near-fatal overdose, which she blames on taking an unnamed drug laced with fentanyl.

The 55-year-old — who is the daughter of Anthony Graziano, the late former consigliere of the Bonanno crime family — said the overdose happened at a low point in her life. Her father had died several years before, she wasn’t on speaking terms with her sister Jennifer, and her son AJ Pagan didn’t want anything to do with her, either:

“I OD’d over this. I just lost my whole life. I couldn’t come up for air. Everything in my life was falling apart. My son didn’t want to talk to me. Nobody wanted to talk to me. Everything just started piling up and piling up. I gave up.”

September 18 was the fateful day, according to the reality TV alum. In her own words, someone gave her “a bag of fentanyl” instead of an unspecified drug she’d been expecting, and she overdosed. The next thing she knew, she woke up in the hospital three days later:

“I just lost my s**t, man. … I died in a restaurant in Florida. I was dead, intubated [in the hospital] for three days. No one in my family came to the hospital and I spent nine days there learning how to walk again.”

Holy s**t. She doesn’t remember anything from after the overdose, either:

“That was it for me. Three days are wiped from my brain. I don’t know what happened at all.”

OMG…

And her family never came to the hospital. Amazingly, Renee understood their reasoning. She told Bunnie XO that she’d put them through so much with prior addiction issues that she wasn’t surprised when they didn’t show up:

“They said I wasn’t gonna make it [alive] and my family just couldn’t do it, and I don’t blame them. I’ve put them through hell.”

Wow. Thankfully, the experience ultimately pushed her to change her life and go to rehab. She even ended up at one of Lamar Odom‘s Odom Wellness Treatment Centers to treat her addiction issues. And she’s had sobriety success!

We wish her well. Addiction recovery is a long, hard road. Sending love and light!! You can see the podcast’s teaser clip via TMZ at the link HERE. Reactions??

