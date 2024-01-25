Snoop Dogg Gives Health Update On Daughter Cori After Stroke

Snoop Dogg is giving an update on his daughter’s condition after her stroke last week.

ICYMI, Cori Broadus was hospitalized following a “severe stroke” on January 18. The 24-year-old is the daughter of the rapper and his wife Shanté Broadus, who shared the scary news herself on Instagram at the time. Cori, who was diagnosed with lupus as a child and has faced a lot of health issues since then, wrote the heartbreaking message to her followers in several posts:

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me … Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Luckily, she survived the horrifying incident and is able to tell her tale. And even better news, her dad says she’s on an uphill climb. On Tuesday, People caught up with Snoop in El Lay at the premiere of his new movie Underdoggs, and he gave an update on Cori’s health:

“She’s doing a little bit better.”

Wonderful to hear! When the interviewer asked if the incident had put a new perspective on life for the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper and his family, he said:

“Yeah, yeah. Something like that.”

Cori had her own good news to share regarding her health, too, as she revealed in her Stories she’d likely be able to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday night! She updated she’s been taken off blood thinner and her CT scans came back good, so she’s got the all-clear. Amazing!

We’re so thrilled to hear Cori is doing better, and we continue to send her love and healing!

