Eva Mendes Uses Ryan Gosling's Oscar Nomination To Rub It In The Face Of Early Barbie Haters!

Eva Mendes had faith in Ryan Gosling‘s role in Barbie when no one else did — and she’s making sure everyone remembers that!

On Instagram Wednesday, the actress took a moment to not only congratulate her hubby on his Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars — but to throw it in the face of his haters! In the caption, the Ghost Rider star wrote:

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

Preach it, Eva!!

Related: Ryan & America Ferrera SLAM Oscars For Snubbing Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig

Wrapping up her post, she gave everyone a reminder that she’ll always be her boo’s number one fan:

“So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie “

However, along with her congratulatory message she posted several screenshots from a 2022 article posted by Rolling Stone titled “Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’.” It was a MAJOR clapback to the writer, considering how Ryan’s nomination is the ultimate way to prove them wrong.

The screenshots she posted feature several highlighted bits from the article where the journalist was going particularly hard against the 43-year-old, saying things like he was “full cringe” and they were “lining up therapy appointments” to be able to deal with his upcoming role as Ken. So harsh!

Hilariously, Eva kept that article in mind — and probably in her phone — for A YEAR AND A HALF until she finally got to rub the writer’s nose in it. So petty. LOVES it!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Iconic! What a sweet reminder to never let the haters get you down. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Patricia Schlein/MEGA/WENN.com]