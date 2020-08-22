Sofia Vergara Is The Latest Celeb To Defend Ellen DeGeneres: ‘I Was Never A Victim’

We saw this one coming!

Sofia Vergara is the latest celebrity to jump to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres amid ongoing accusations about a “toxic” work environment on-set.

After a video resurfaced earlier this month of an appearance made by the Modern Family alum on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host points out her guest’s English, DeGeneres quickly received flack for seemingly making fun of the star.

But on Friday, Sofia took to Twitter to defend her friend, writing (below) a message of support along with a clip of a 2015 interview where they discuss their CoverGirl commercial:

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

In the clip (above) Ellen comments on the 48-year-old struggling to get through her lines:

“They give her the hardest lines too because we have to describe what’s in the CoverGirl makeup and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients.”

Sofia chimed in:

“I think because you are much more famous than me and older than me. So they give you priority and you read the script first and then you’re the one that makes me say those words because there’s no way… They make her look pretty and make me say the important information.”

As we’ve previously shared, the actress isn’t the first celeb to stand up for the longtime TV host! Kevin Hart has been one of her most vocal supporters, telling Deadline in a recent interview:

“I don’t lose sight of the definition of friendship, and in our business, it’s one thing that people don’t really hold on to. There’s a lot of relationships that are fake, and there’s some that are real. In my case, the ones that are real are the ones that I’m always going to be adamant about speaking on behalf of.”

Speaking about both Ellen and Nick Cannon, he added:

“I know the people that both of them are, and knowing the people, all I can say is my experiences with those people. That’s not to take away from what other people are saying that they have had and that they have done. It’s just to highlight what I’m saying I know, and what I can speak on behalf of.”

Thoughts on what Sofia had to say, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments!

