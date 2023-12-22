Charlie Sheen Attacked By His Neighbor -- Without Provocation?! WTF??

Well, this is a weird one…

On Wednesday of this week, Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked by his neighbor. It’s unclear what prompted the incident, as reports suggest Sheen didn’t do anything obvious that might make his neighbor angry. But she allegedly hauled off and went after him anyways! Whaaa?!

According to TMZ in an early Friday morning report, cops in the El Lay area were called to Sheen’s home on Wednesday. There, they took a report from the Two And A Half Men star about his neighbor allegedly walking up to his front door and ATTACKING him!

Per the news outlet, Sheen heard a knock on his door on Wednesday. When he went to answer it, his 47-year-old neighbor was standing outside. She reportedly grabbed at Charlie when he opened the door. First, she ripped his shirt — and then she tried to strangle him!! Then, just as soon as the attack occurred, it was over! She apparently went right back to her own home.

Cops called paramedics to take a look at Charlie’s injuries, but they weren’t serious, and he refused a trip to the hospital. He told officers that he has no idea why she attacked him, either. However, he has apparently been having issues with her for a little while now.

For one, the Major League actor told cops that he thinks she was the one who squirted an unidentified sticky liquid on his car in recent weeks. And on Tuesday, she allegedly dumped trash in front of his door! Huh?! An insider close to the actor told TMZ that he’d been trying to speak to the neighbor about letting cooler heads prevail. But it sounds like that didn’t happen!

The news outlet notes that the woman was arrested by cops at her home after officers took Charlie’s report. She was taken to jail and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon AND burglary — for allegedly forcing her way inside Charlie’s home during the attack. It’s unclear what the “deadly weapon” is in this case, or if that’s simply the charge she gets for trying to strangle him with her hands, but either way… very bizarre and creepy. Oof.

Let’s just hope cooler heads actually do prevail at some point here! And especially during the holiday season. This is no time to be doing that s**t! (Not that there ever is a right time for that, but, ya know.) What do U make of this unexpected and unsettling story, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

