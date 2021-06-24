Solomon Miami Arrives In Hollywood To Collaborate With Major A-List Stars

One of the fastest growing hip hop stars over the past year has been Solomon Miami or as friends know him Solomon Schewel. Solomon is a Miami based rapper that has been on a tear with each single he has released. After releasing songs like Trend Up, I Am Miami, Crazy, and War, hip hop fans all over America have become big fans of Solomon’s music. Thousands of new listeners follow him on social media every week, and it’s now rumored that Solomon is in line for a monster collaboration soon.

During the Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall mega-fight, Solomon was seen sitting ringside with A-list influencers and celebrities. Solomon was seen on social media hanging out with TikTok star Josh Richards after the fight. That night Solomon made national headlines when he celebrated the release of his new songs by renting a massive truck that stopped traffic, while Solomon stood on top rapping and popping champagne. While he was performing a gigantic LED sign that blared I Am Miami was behind him.

As you might be able to tell by now, Solomon doesn’t do things small. That’s why fans believe a major collaboration with an influencer or rapper is imminent for Solomon. Paparazzi and the media have caught Solomon at several A-list parties and hanging out with stars in Hollywood for the past few weeks.

Solomon has been seen hanging out with Chantel Jeffries, Jason Derulo, Wale, Blueface, legendary songwriter Diane West, and even hall of fame hip hop producer Scott Storch. While there has been no official announcement yet about who Solomon Miami will be working with, fans are stupidly excited. Solomon went viral last week when every major media outlet aired Solomon freestyle rapping to Bryce, after his internet breaking loss to McBroom. Since then he has also impressed influencer Tana Mongeau and TikTok superstar Addison Rae by performing songs he made just for them. Check it out below:

While Solomon might be a regular at celebrity hot spots like Craigs, BOA Steakhouse and the SoHo House in West Hollywood, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before he is a regular on some of their albums too.

[Image via Fame by Sheeraz]