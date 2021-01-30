Visionary Scottish Pop Music Producer Sophie Dead At 34 After Accidental Fall In Greece

The Grammy-nominated musician and avant-garde pop music producer Sophie has died. She was just 34 years old.

According to news reports, the Glasgow-born transgender artist and producer of forward-thinking, ground-breaking 21st century pop music died at her home in Athens, Greece on Saturday morning after an apparent accidental slip and fall.

Sophie’s management team confirmed to The Guardian that the artist died around 4:00 a.m. local time at her home in Athens after an accidental slip and fall. Apparently, she had climbed up somewhere in/around her home to watch the full moon, and accidentally fell to her death along the way.

The late artist’s management team released a statement about the tragedy, sharing (below):

“[She died] following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity … [Sophie] was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

So sad…

Her UK-based label Transgressive released a further statement about the tragic incident, revealing (below):

“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

Just heartbreaking and awful…

Sophie Xeon was born and raised in Glasgow, and released her impactful first single Nothing More To Say in 2013. She quickly broke through to a wider audience later that year with a second release, Bipp, and then had a run of successful singles that were eventually compiled in 2015 on Product, giving her a larger and larger fan base along the way.

In 2018, she released her debut full-length album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, which was nominated for a Grammy that year in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album. Reviewers around the world received it positively, with The Guardian writing (below):

“Sophie has crafted a genuinely original sound and uses it to visit extremes of terror, sadness and pleasure.”

In collaborations, Sophie worked with Madonna on her 2015 hit single Bitch I’m Madonna, as well as with rapper Vince Staples, indie group Let’s Eat Grandma, pop singers Kim Petras and Charli XCX, and many more over the last few years. Along the way, Sophie became a visionary producer with a stellar ear for pop, trance, and even industrial flourishes in music, as well as a transgender icon.

Speaking to Paper in 2018, the late artist said:

“Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren’t fighting against each other and struggling to survive … It means you’re not a mother or a father – you’re an individual who’s looking at the world and feeling the world.”

So powerful…

Our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, friends, and loved ones right now.

R.I.P…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/YouTube]