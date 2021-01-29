Screen Legend Cicely Tyson Dead At 96

We’re sad to report that beloved actress Cicely Tyson has passed away.

The news was announced by the Emmy and Tony winner’s manager, Larry Thompson, who revealed that the star had died Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

Referencing her memoir Just As I Am, which was published on Tuesday, he said in a statement:

“I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

The How to Get Away With Murder actress made her film debut with a small role in 1957’s Twelve Angry Men, and went on to appear in countless movies, TV shows, and stage plays over the years. She refused to participate in the blaxploitation movies that were popular in the late ‘60s and always turned down playing roles she thought were demeaning to Black women, like drug addicts, prostitutes, or maids.

In 1973, Tyson received an Oscar nomination for the drama Sounder, and received an Honorary Oscar in 2018. May she Rest in Power.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]