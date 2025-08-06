South Park Hits Back BRILLIANTLY After Trump's White House Said They Weren't 'Relevant'!

LMFAO! South Park does it again!

As Perezcious readers know, the popular animated series threw shots at Donald Trump in a scathing season premiere late last month that featured POTUS stripping to the nude (revealing his “teeny tiny” penis) and trying to seduce Satan on several occasions. He also threatened to sue a bunch of people who pissed him off, and very relevantly, the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal was mentioned. The South Park creators even dragged Comedy Central‘s parent company Paramount for canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after he dared to speak out against the Republican!

Related: Donald Trump Thinks He Destroyed Taylor Swift’s Popularity!

The episode quickly went viral, and the White House even reacted to it! White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers blasted the show, saying in part in an email to Entertainment Weekly:

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

But, um… It seems someone on their team didn’t quite get the memo! The administration is obsessed with the show now — clearly, someone seems to think South Park is VERY relevant!

Homeland Security just used an image from South Park to promote ICE. Seriously! To try to entice folks to sign up for their organization, they posted a new still from the comedy series on X (Twitter) on Tuesday — specifically, a pic of several cartoon ICE agents driving. The caption was simply a link to join the team. Sigh.

The show didn’t miss a beat, though. They reposted the tweet, commenting:

“Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd****”

OMG!!!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Iconic!

The admin made that too easy! BTW, that image comes from a trailer for the upcoming episode, which will air on Wednesday night. Donny’s once again put in the hot seat — take a look:

Hah! They’re really leaning in to this storyline!

What’s the White House gonna clap back with now?? They can’t use their “not relevant” stance anymore…

Sound OFF with your reactions (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & South Park Studios/YouTube]