White House Actually Responds To BRUTAL South Park Episode Mocking Donald Trump!

Guys, you aren’t going to believe this — Donald Trump doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself!

On Wednesday, South Park released its first episode of its 27th season — and it was a doozy for the current administration! The creators took several harsh jabs at the Republican and his “teeny tiny” penis. More topically, they directly referenced the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal and showed Trump trying to seduce Satan and threatening to sue folks who did him wrong, and SO much more.

The funniest part? The whole ep was a savage reaction to the show’s parent company, Paramount, which is facing backlash for seemingly sucking up to the politician by canceling The Late Show. Stephen Colbert dared to speak out against their $16 million settlement with Trump on a case he had no chance of winning — calling it a “big fat bribe” to let their merger go through. Seems Trey Parker and Matt Stone weren’t going to let that one slide. Hilariously, the South Park creators were making this statement after just signing a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount! An iconic way to get revenge — using their own money and platform to do it! Wild!

So, with all that said, the episode went viral quickly… And the White House is already reacting to it! On Thursday morning, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers slammed the show in an email to Entertainment Weekly, saying:

“The left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.”

Taylor added that, “just like the creators of South Park, the left has no authentic or original content” to premiere. The heated statement continued:

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

C’mon. “Hasn’t been relevant”?! They just earned a billion-dollar deal! We’d say someone thinks they’re VERY relevant! Not to mention they’ve continued to put their stamp on US culture the past few years with big swings and indelible memes like “member berries” and their school shooting and COVID episodes.

Standing up for the Prez, who took a beating in the animation, the rep concluded:

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

You know why South Park really deserves credit here? Because with White House statements like this, that sounds EXACTLY like North Korean “Dear Leader” propaganda BS, it’s gotta be tough to even parody Trump at this point!

We wonder if we’ll be hearing from POTUS directly on this matter? We bet he’s somewhere fuming… Just thinking about the many times he partied with Epstein and young girls, wondering where it all went wrong…

